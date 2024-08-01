Carolina Ascent Football Club Expands Founding Ownership Group

August 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Carolina Ascent FC, Charlotte's only women's top-level professional sports team, proudly announced the addition of a locally based women's ownership group as a major investor. "We want to acknowledge and thank Dan DiMicco and Jim McPhilliamy for their vision and foresight in encouraging a group of women executives and community leaders throughout the Carolinas to join the climb. We are thrilled to become founding investors in the team and look forward to our meaningful contribution to the growth and success of Carolina Ascent FC for many years to come," said Maryann Bruce, managing member of the investor group, Empower HER Fund, LLC.

"Investing in women's soccer isn't just about building a team-it's about nurturing future leaders and empowering our community. With a dedicated group of women investors, we're not only shaping the future of sports but also inspiring young women to become champions on and off the field," said Andrea Smith, another member of the 11-person Empower HER Fund, LLC.

Other women investors in addition to Maryann Bruce and Andrea Smith include Margot Brinley, Elizabeth A Fleming, Lucia Zapata Griffith, Kimberly Katherine Lewis, Robin Milo Mermans, Valerie Mitchener, Katie Morgan, Susan Maureen Shaw, and Jordana Snider.

In a collective statement, Empower HER Fund investors said, "While many of us are life-long soccer fans, investing in Carolina Ascent is a unique chance to support women's sports, develop female leaders, and make a positive difference in the community."

The group views its investment as a long-term project and is still in discussions with other investors. "We believe in the potential of women's soccer, the USL Super League and Carolina Ascent; we encourage others to join us as investors and in growing a strong fan base," said Lucia Zapata Griffith.

Carolina Ascent was initially founded as Empower Sports & Entertainment LLC in 2022 to help bring elite women's professional soccer to Charlotte. In 2023, Empower Sports & Entertainment officially secured the USL Super League franchise rights to the Charlotte market. The team is the first professional women's sports team in Charlotte since the WNBA Charlotte Sting played their final game in 2007. Backed by the creativity and drive of a very active and passionate ownership and supporters' group, the name and branding were created and launched in June of this year.

The team plays its historic first game at 7:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, at the recently renovated American Legion Memorial Stadium at 310 N. Kings Drive, Charlotte, NC. The 10,500-seat stadium is in the heart of the Queen City with easy access from both interstates and uptown. Additionally, the stadium has onsite parking, making it convenient and family-friendly.

