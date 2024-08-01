Former Gotham FC Player Taylor Smith Joins Brooklyn Football Club

August 1, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced that Taylor Smith will join the team ahead of the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Smith comes to Brooklyn after most recently playing for NJ/NY Gotham FC, where she supported the team on its path to secure its first NWSL Championship title.

"Taylor is an exceptional addition to our roster ahead of the upcoming season," said CEO Max Mansfield. "She is a determined, versatile player who brings years of experience and leadership to the club. Her commitment to the sport and impact on New York City soccer has been and will continue to be pivotal in building a community around women's soccer in Brooklyn."

A two-time NWSL Championship winner and U.S. Women's National Team veteran, Smith has been a key player during her eight-year professional career. While with Gotham FC, Smith appeared in 27 matches with 19 starts, recording 1,721 minutes, three goals and two assists. Playing in her first year with Western New York Flash, she won the NWSL Championship. After WNY Flash was sold and became the North Carolina Courage, Smith led the club to the NWSL Shield the next season.

"There's no place in the world like Brooklyn," said Smith. The culture, people, and city are uniquely incredible. I feel so honored to represent them and can't wait to get to work!"

