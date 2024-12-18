Carolina Ascent FC Trailblazer Kit Awarded GOAL CHAMPIONS 2024 Kit of the Year

December 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - GOAL CHAMPIONS today announced that Carolina Ascent FC's Trailblazer Kit (Home Kit) has received the 2024 GOAL CHAMPIONS Award for Kit of the Year. Read more.

"Kit of the Year celebrates the shirt that stands out from the crowd and makes a statement that's both stylish and true to culture - and makes fans want to open their wallets." GOAL CHAMPIONS, Out of the Box Awards

What Is GOAL CHAMPIONS?

GOAL CHAMPIONS is a first of its kind multi-platform soccer awards event celebrating the ascendant soccer culture in America, designed for the modern fan. GOAL CHAMPIONS is an annual recognition of influence on the game through viral moments, creators, clubs and - of course - superstars on the pitch.

Unlike other soccer awards events, GOAL CHAMPIONS isn't focused on one league, competition or gender. It's a traditionalist-defying, culture-defining celebration of the iconic men, women, creators and fans who are fueling the meteoric rise of the beautiful game in the United States.

GOAL CHAMPIONS is designed to celebrate everything soccer fans actually care about, in a format that speaks their language.

