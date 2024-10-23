Carolina Ascent FC Signs Top, Local Talent Maria Tapia to USL Academy Contract

October 23, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent Football Club announced today the signing of forward Maria Tapia on a USL Academy Contract, pending league and federation approval. Tapia is the latest player from the Carolinas to take the next step in developing along the path to pro established by Carolina Ascent and the USL.

"Maria has been training with us for the last eight weeks and has developed at such a rapid rate that naturally the next step is to bring her in on a full time basis," Head Coach Philip Poole said. "She has certain qualities that indicate she has a very high ceiling and one who, with deliberate care and direction, will be able to take her game to the next level."

Tapia, who is from Huntersville, North Carolina, was named to the ECNL All-Conference First Team in 2024 for her impact on the Charlotte Independence ECNL squad. She was also selected for the ODP South Region Team and ODP National Team in 2024.

"I'm really excited to be joining Carolina Ascent FC," Tapia shared. "I'm very grateful for the opportunity to grow and develop as a player with this amazing team."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE: Carolina Ascent FC faces Dallas Trinity FC on Friday, October 25 at 8:00 p.m. at Cotton Bowl Stadium. The match can be streamed on Peacock.

