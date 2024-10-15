Carolina Ascent Extend Undefeated Season with Draw at Brooklyn FC

October 15, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Carolina Ascent FC News Release







NEW YORK - Carolina Ascent Football Club shared the points with Brooklyn FC on Tuesday evening through a 1-1 draw. Carolina Ascent remains unbeaten through the first seven games this season. The club returns home on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. in an immediate rematch against Brooklyn FC.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

After spending much of the first 10 minutes in the defensive third, #5 Jaydah Bedoya created the first dangerous chance of the night for Carolina Ascent. Bedoya collected a through ball from #9 Mia Corbin and dribbled toward the endline. #14 Taylor Porter received Bedoya's cross, but her shot went straight to Brooklyn goalkeeper, #1 Sydney Martinez.

The offensive pressure continued in the 17th minute as Corbin hit a shot from the right wing outside the penalty area, forcing another save from Martinez. Bedoya secured the rebound, but her ball into the center was intercepted by Brooklyn.

Bedoya's attacking paid off in the 22nd minute as she scored her first professional goal to put Carolina Ascent in the lead. At midfield #19 Ashlynn Serepca passed the ball down the right sideline to #10 Rylee Baisden who sent a well-placed cross to Bedoya who curled it in the back of the net.

On the other end of the pitch, #7 Jill Aguilera's quick instincts cleared a ball off the goal line in the 26th minute to maintain the lead.

Halftime: Brooklyn FC 0, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

Brooklyn FC equalized in the 54th minute through a header by #4 Allison Pantuso off a cross stemming from a corner kick.

The Carolina defense made another important goal-line clearance in the 64th minute to direct a shot out of bounds.

A corner kick nearly put Carolina Ascent ahead in the 76th minute. #4 Vicky Bruce hit a first-time shot that was saved just before crossing the goal line, and Corbin's shot off the rebound was blocked out for another corner kick.

Carolina Ascent withstood a surge of late pressure from the Brooklyn FC attack, but #1 Meagan McClelland covered the space between the posts.

The visitors continued searching for a goal through corner kicks. Aguilera took the kick in the 92nd minute which landed short for Bruce. She played it back to Aguilera who sent the ball into the penalty area. #12 Sydney Studer managed an attempt towards goal which was saved again by Martinez.

Fulltime: Brooklyn FC 1, Carolina Ascent FC 1.

NOTABLES:

Carolina Ascent remains undefeated through the first seven matches of the season.

#5 Jaydah Bedoya scored her first professional goal.

#10 Rylee Baisden notched her third assist of the season, leading the team.

#17 Eli Beard made her Carolina Ascent debut after missing the beginning of the season due to injury.

QUOTES:

Head Coach Philip Poole

On defending set pieces

"With set pieces, it's continuing to do the work, continuing to improve. They're a big part of games, and they've been a decisive part of the last two."

On Jaydah Bedoya scoring her first professional goal

"Jaydah is a talented individual in wide areas when she isolates 1v1, but she's just as dangerous coming in from the back side and getting around the back post. It was a great finish tonight from Jaydah. She was close to scoring her first a week ago, and it's always going to come. Jaydah is a young player who is always growing and getting opportunities. I'm really proud of her."

On the rematch against Brooklyn FC this weekend

"From an attacking standpoint we created some really good chances; several in the first half, several in the second half. [Sydney] Martinez made several top saves especially in the second half; one from Vicky [Bruce], one from Sydney [Studer]. On another day, we walk out of here with three points. In fairness to the opponent, they created some dangerous chances, and it was a back-and-forth game. Both teams will look at areas we did well and areas we need to clean up. That's the good part of playing an opponent back-to-back and also the bad part."

#5 Jaydah Bedoya

On scoring her first professional goal

"It feels awesome. To be able to score my first goal as a professional is something that I always dreamed of. My emotions were so high seeing it happen. I have to give credit to Rylee; it was an amazing ball put through, and I was there to put it in the corner."

NEXT ON THE SCHEDULE:

Carolina Ascent FC hosts Brooklyn FC on Saturday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

