Careaga Cues Brass Bonanza
Published on May 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Adrian Diz Pe scored a late game-winner to go with an earlier assist to lead Hartford Athletic to a 2-1 victory against Detroit City FC on Saturday night at Trinity Health Stadium as the Cuban defender was also credited with an own goal for the visitors.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 17, 2026
- LSC, Johan Peñaranda Agree to Mutual Contract Termination - Lexington SC
- Rising Extends Unbeaten Streak with 2-1 Win - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Two Second-Half Strikes Lift Hartford Athletic over Brooklyn FC in Prinx Tires USL Cup Play
- Hartford Athletic Travels to Brooklyn FC for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match
- Hartford Athletic Hosts StoryWalk Restoration Reveal Event in Collaboration with M&T Bank, Hartford Public Library, and CRIS Radio
- Careaga Earns USL Championship Team of the Week Honors
- Diz Pe Powers Hartford Athletic to Three Points, Downs Detroit City FC