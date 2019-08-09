Cardinals Bats Fall Flat against 1st-Place Travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Springfield Cardinals (21-26, 51-66) fell 8-1 to the Arkansas Travelers (28-19, 71-44) on Friday night in front of 6,375 fans at Hammons Field.

DECISIONS:

W: LHP Ricardo Sanchez (8-8)

L: RHP Tommy Parsons (4-4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

- The Travelers scored the bulk of their runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings, putting up a single run in the third, a pair in the fourth and a trio in the fifth. The three-run fifth blew things open with all runs coming courtesy of 1B Evan White's second home run of the night.

- Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina bounced back from an 0-for-4 night on Thursday with a line-drive single into center in his first at-bat of the game on Friday.

NOTABLES:

- White led the way for the Travelers with five RBIs and two home runs, finishing the night 3-for-4.

- Parsons allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk over 6.0 innings, striking out four.

- Molina was 1-for-3 with a first-inning single in the second game of his rehab assignment with Springfield.

- Cardinals C Brian O'Keefe homered (11) in the ninth for Springfield's only run.

UP NEXT: The Cardinals and Travelers continue their four-game series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 6:10 p.m. and gates opening at 5:10 p.m.

Yadier Molina is expected to continue his rehab assignment with Springfield on Saturday night. Head to www.springfieldcardinals.com for tickets.

Plus, it's our Maria's Mexican Restaurant Lou Brock Career Highlights Bobblehead Giveaway for 2,000 fans.

