Yadi Expected to Rehab with Springfield All Weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Iconic St. Louis Cardinals C Yadier Molina is expected to continue his Major League Rehab Assignment at Hammons Field all weekend through Sunday, August 11.

Yadi and the Cardinals continue the four-game series against the Arkansas Travelers with:

-Friday, August 9, 7:10pm - Fans-On-Field Fireworks celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the 1969 Music Festival. Gates open at 6:10pm.

-Saturday, August 10, 6:10pm - Maria's Mexican Restaurant Lou Brock Career Highlights Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000). Gates open at 5:10pm.

-Sunday, August 11, 6:10pm - Great Southern Bank Cardinals Build-A-Bear Giveaway (2,000), Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday and Kids Run the Bases. Gates open at 4:55pm for Christian Family Day.

