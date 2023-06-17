Cardinals and Mets Get Rained Out

The Palm Beach Cardinals and St. Lucie Mets only got through one inning of play before rain cut their day short.

Pete Hansen tossed a scoreless inning, striking out one batter.

Alex Iadisernia had the only Palm Beach hit, and stole a base, but was then picked off.

The Cardinals and Mets will play a doubleheader on Sunday June 17th. They will resume the nine-inning game and then play a seven-inning game afterwards.

