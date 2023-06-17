Cardinals and Mets Get Rained Out
June 17, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release
The Palm Beach Cardinals and St. Lucie Mets only got through one inning of play before rain cut their day short.
Pete Hansen tossed a scoreless inning, striking out one batter.
Alex Iadisernia had the only Palm Beach hit, and stole a base, but was then picked off.
The Cardinals and Mets will play a doubleheader on Sunday June 17th. They will resume the nine-inning game and then play a seven-inning game afterwards.
