Cardinals and Mets Get Rained Out

June 17, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - Palm Beach Cardinals News Release


The Palm Beach Cardinals and St. Lucie Mets only got through one inning of play before rain cut their day short.

Pete Hansen tossed a scoreless inning, striking out one batter.

Alex Iadisernia had the only Palm Beach hit, and stole a base, but was then picked off.

The Cardinals and Mets will play a doubleheader on Sunday June 17th. They will resume the nine-inning game and then play a seven-inning game afterwards.

