Mets, Cardinals Game Suspended on Saturday

June 17, 2023 - Florida State League (FSL) - St. Lucie Mets News Release







JUPITER, Fla. - Saturday's game between the St. Lucie Mets and Palm Beach Cardinals was suspended before the top of the second inning due to inclement weather.

The game is scoreless. It will resume on Sunday at noon and be played through nine innings. The teams will then take a 30 minute break before playing a seven-inning game to wrap up the series.

On Saturday, Sean Reid-Foley (Tommy John surgery) made a minor league rehab start for the Mets. He allowed a leadoff single to Alex Iadisernia but then picked him off. Reid-Foley retired R.J. Yeager on a ground out and struck out Won-Bin Cho to end the first inning.

Cardinals starter Pete Hansen escaped a first and third situation by getting Jacob Reimer to hit into an inning-ending double play in the top of the first.

Junior Tilien registered a single and Wilfredo Lara took a walk.

Only one of the five games in the series between the teams has played without a delay.

