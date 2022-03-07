Captains Hosting Job Fair March 14 & 19

March 7, 2022 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) Are you looking for a fun part-time job this summer? Classic Park is the place for you! The Lake County Captains will host Job Fairs at Classic Park on Monday, March 14 from 4 to 8 PM and Saturday, March 19 from 10 AM to 2 PM. Job seekers will be able to apply for seasonal positions and be interviewed on site. Applicants are advised to bring resumes and can enter through the administrative offices. The following positions are amongst the available openings:

Concession stand attendant (cooks, cashiers, runners)

Suite Attendant

Picnic Attendant

Warehouse Attendant

Parking Attendant

Event/game cleaning crew

Day cleaning crew

Ticket taker

Usher

Kids zone attendant

Grounds crew

The Captains home opener is Tuesday, April 12 against the Dayton Dragons.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from March 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.