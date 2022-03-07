Timber Rattlers Begin Installation of New Lighting System

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are beginning a project this week to upgrade the lighting system at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The new lights will meet the facility standards for Major League Baseball affiliates set forward by the Player Development License signed in 2021.

"Our field lights have been upgraded over the past 25 years, but nothing to the extent of this new lighting system," said Timber Rattlers President and CEO, Rob Zerjav. "Not only will the field lights be more energy efficient, they will provide more light for the players and also allow for engaging light displays during the game following home runs and other special moments."

The new lights are LED and will provide an average of 100 foot-candles of illumination for the infield with an average of 70 foot-candles of illumination for the outfield.

These new lights are from Musco Lighting and are designed to reduce energy and maintenance costs between 50% to 85% compared to the old lighting system. The new lights also reduce light pollution by directing the light to the field, quickly turn on and off, and allow the production of light shows to entertain fans.

Assembly of the lights begins today with installation to be completed by early next week - depending on the weather - by TLC Signs.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home - under the new lighting system - against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8. Game time is 6:40pm.

