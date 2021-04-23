Captains Announce Giveaways for 2021 Season

April 23, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are thrilled to announce giveaway promotions for the 2021 season. A "Super Shane" Bieber bobblehead, honoring the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner, will highlight the giveaway items this season. Fans can also take home a fleece blanket, backpack cooler, youth replica jersey and more at 2021 home games.

The giveaways begin Opening Week with a Captains Fleece Blanket, presented by Lake Health. In an effort to serve fans who may not be able to attend Opening Night due to capacity restrictions, the fleece blanket giveaway will be split between Opening Night (Tuesday, May 11) and the following night (Wednesday, May 12). The first 500 fans through the gates each night will receive the Captains Fleece Blanket.

On Saturday, June 5, the Captains will play as the Picantes de Lake County, the team's Copa de la Diversión identity, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Picantes T-shirt, presented by Lake Heath. The Captains are participating in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión program for the second straight season and will play as the Picantes for five games again in 2021: May 16, June 5, July 22, August 6 and September 15.

Need to keep your beverages cold during the hot summer months? Come to Classic Park on Saturday, June 19 when the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Captains Backpack Cooler, presented by Lake Health.

On Saturday, July 24, the Captains are celebrating 2017 Captain Shane Bieber and his historic 2020 season. Bieber won the American League Cy Young Award last year and became the first player in Cleveland baseball history to win the Major League Triple Crown. Bieber was the first to win the American League Triple Crown since Hall of Famer Bob Feller in 1940. The first 1,000 fans through the gates at Classic Park on July 24 will receive a Super Shane Bieber Bobblehead, presented by Lake Health. The bobblehead depicts Cleveland's superstar pitcher as a superhero, ripping off his Captains jersey to reveal a Captains shirt underneath.

The Captains' exciting bobblehead giveaway lineup continues on Saturday, August 7, when the first 1,000 fans into the ballpark will receive a Skipper Olympic Themed bobblehead presented by Sysco. The bobblehead is celebrating the Summer Olympics which are taking place in Toyko, Japan this summer, after being delayed in 2020.

Saturday, August 28, the first 1,000 fans age 12 and under will receive a Youth Jersey, presented by Stanley Steemer. The throwback jersey will commemorate the Captains' 2010 Midwest League Championship.

The Captains' giveaway lineup concludes with an exciting event for bobblehead enthusiasts on Saturday, September 11. The Captains will be unloading leftover bobbleheads for a Mystery Bobblehead Night. Fans will receive a mystery bobblehead as they enter the gates at Classic Park. Bobbleheads will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

All giveaway dates are subject to change. Tickets for May and June home games will go on sale to the general public on Monday, April 26. Tickets will be limited due to reduced capacity, as the Captains follow public health orders from local authorities, including the Ohio Department of Health and the Governor of Ohio. In keeping with social distancing guidelines, fans may purchase seating pods of up to six (6) tickets. Appropriate social distancing will be maintained between pods. Fans may call 440-954-WINS (9467) or visit the Classic Park Box Office to secure seats.

The Captains' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 11 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Captains have six (6) home games scheduled in May (May 11-16) and 14 home games scheduled in June (June 1-6; June 15-20; June 29-30).

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from April 23, 2021

Captains Announce Giveaways for 2021 Season - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.