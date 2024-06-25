Capitols Add Ozgun to IPL

June 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Capitols announced on Tuesday that the team has added goaltender Kyle Ozgun to the team's Initial Protected List(IPL). Ozgun secured his spot on the IPL after his performance at the team's 2024 Main Camp.

Ozgun, a native of Ridgefield, New Jersey, played the last three seasons with The Lawrenceville School(Prep). Alongside his time playing prep, he also played with the Yale Jr. Bulldogs AAA this past season. At the AAA level, Ozgun had a sub-two goals against average and a save percentage of above .915.

The announcement comes after the team announced yesterday that the team has added Ivan Korodiuk. Madison has also added one more player to the IPL, with the final announcement scheduled for tomorrow. Stay tuned for more updates on our roster.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.