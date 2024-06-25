Garrett Allen Named Director of Player Personnel of the Cedar Rapids Roughriders

June 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - The Cedar Rapids Roughriders have named Garrett Allen as the organization's Director of Player Personnel.

Allen joined the Roughriders in the 2022-23 season as a New England Scout while coaching at Milton Academy, a reputable New England Prep School in Milton, MA. He was elevated to the Director of Scouting for the Roughriders in 2023-24.

"I am looking forward to working alongside Garrett in his role as Director of Player Personnel. He has a tremendous passion for scouting and will be involved in all aspects of scouting, drafting, player evaluation, roster construction, and team building," said GM Mark Carlson when the team announced the hire. "Our Roughriders staff has great chemistry, and we all look forward to working together to accomplish great things."

"I am extremely grateful and honored to be trusted with this new position. I want to thank the Roughriders ownership and Mark Carlson for this opportunity with such a reputable USHL organization in Cedar Rapids. I also want to thank the rest of our group, including Mike Lysyj, Hampus Sjodahl, Chris Lonke, and Dave Cadelli, who have been nothing but amazing the last couple of years."

"I would also like to thank my family, and my co-workers Kayla Friesen and Mike Sones for the support they have shown throughout."

Allen played his college hockey at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth from 2012-2016. After college, he continued his career in Sweden, playing professionally for Ludvika HF at the Swedish Division 2 level (2016-2017).

After his playing career, Allen stayed involved in the game. He partnered with current Washington Capitals Assistant Coach Scott Allen to build a successful on-ice development brand called 101% Always, which is considered one of the top on-ice training companies in Massachusetts.

"With the help of my peers, I cannot wait to build on the success of such a historic organization. Being a Roughrider all starts with the culture. This culture is built from the top with the ownership and coaches, and goes right through the rest of the organization, down to the players. We not only expect our players to be elite on the ice but also to be elite human beings and well-liked members of the Cedar Rapids community."

