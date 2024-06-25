Several Former USHL Players Win 2024 Stanley Cup with Florida Panthers

Several members of the 2024 Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers are former United States Hockey League players.

The United States Hockey League (USHL) has now had at least one alumnus raise the Stanley Cup 21 straight seasons.

At least one USHL alumnus has lifted the Stanley Cup in 25 seasons dating back to 1989 when defenseman Gary Suter (Dubuque Fighting Saints, 1981-83) accomplished the feat with the Calgary Flames.

Here's the listing of USHL players and staff with this year's Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers:

USHL ALUMNI WITH STANLEY-CUP WINNING FLORIDA PANTHERS

Ryan Lomberg (Forward, Muskegon/Youngstown, 2011-12, 2014-15)

Brandon Montour (Defenseman, Waterloo, 2013-15)

Matthew Tkachuk (Forward, USA Hockey NTDP, 2013-15)

William Lockwood (USA Hockey NTDP 2014-16)

Kyle Okposo (Des Moines 2005-06),

Patrick Giles (F, USA Hockey NTDP 2026-18)

Mackie Samoskevich (Chicago 2018-21).

Black Aces (practice players added to postseason roster):

Matt Kiersted (D, Chicago, 2014-17)

Spencer Knight (G, USA Hockey, 2017-19)

Staff: Sean Backman - Pro Scout (Green Bay player 2005-06)

