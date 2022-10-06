Capitol Broadcasting Company Closes on Acquisition of Coastal Plain League

October 6, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM - Capitol Broadcasting Company (CBC) announced today they have closed on the purchase to own and operate the Coastal Plain League (CPL), one of the premier summer collegiate wood bat leagues in the country, from the Petitt Family, who have owned and operated the league since 1997. â¯CBC has owned and operated the circuit's Holly Springs Salamanders since 2017.

CBC has also announced the addition of Chip Allen as Commissioner for the Coastal Plain League. Allen had previously served as Assistant General Manager, Sales with the Durham Bulls since 2013. Justin Sellers will remain with the Coastal Plain League as Deputy Commissioner.

"Chip has been incredibly valuable to the Bulls franchise the past ten years, and I am excited to see the impact he will have on the growth of the Coastal Plain League," said Mike Birling, Capitol Broadcasting Company Vice President of Baseball Operations. "Justin has played an integral part in growing the national profile of the Coastal Plain League to date, and I am thankful he will remain with us and give us the experience we need."

The Coastal Plain League is the nation's premier summer collegiate baseball league. The CPL is currently comprised of 13 franchises playing in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. To date, the CPL has had nearly 1,750 alumni drafted and 163 alums make their Major League debut. Most notable alumni include Justin Verlander, Ryan Zimmerman, Mark Reynolds, Kevin Youkilis, Chris Taylor, Alec Bohm, Jake Cave and NFL Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.. For more information on the Coastal Plain League, please visit the league website at www.coastalplain.com, and be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok @CPLBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.