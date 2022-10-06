July Highlights: Kubat & Payton Stood Out

The 2022 season for the Charlotte Knights yielded some strong performances for many of the players within the Chicago White Sox organization. Charlotte Knights Media Relations Associate, Sam Perry, took a month-by-month look back at the 2022 season. In this six-part series, Perry highlights the top players from each month -- both on the mound and in the batter's box.

Pitcher: Kyle Kubat

Kubat posted a 2.55 ERA in the month of July. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

JULY: 0-0, 2.55 ERA (5 G, 4 GS, 17.2 IP, 13 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 HR, 10 BB, 20 SO)

Having started the season as a relief pitcher, left-handed pitcher Kyle Kubat transitioned into a starting role with the Knights. In five games in July (four as a starter), Kubat threw 17.2 innings with a team-leading 20 strikeouts. Over that time, he also posted a 2.55 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Pitcher: Mark Payton

Payton came up big for the Knights in July. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

JULY: .322 BA (29-for-90) with 15 R, 7 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR, 16 RBI, 4 BB, 2 SB (22 G)

Payton was a consistent player all season long and came through in the big moments for the Knights. In July, (22 games), he led the offense in batting average (.322), hits (29, runs (15), doubles (seven), triples (two), home runs (four) and RBI (16). On July 30 in Nashville, Payton came up big for in a 7-5 win over the Sounds. He went 3-4 with a double and a triple while scoring all three times he reached base.

Honorable Mention: Zach Muckenhirn

Muckenhirn allowed just one run in July (eight games). Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

JULY: 0-0, 0.96 ERA (8 G, 9.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 HR, 5 BB, 7 SO)

In July, left-handed pitcher Zach Muckenhirn was remarkable, throwing 9.1 innings in eight appearances and posting a 0.96 ERA with one hold and seven strikeouts. Opponents batted just .188 against him, while he posted a 1.18 WHIP.

