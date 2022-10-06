Bisons Unveil New Logo Specially Designed for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Series

Our Herd never shies away from the elements, and together we remain strong and proud when up against the fiercest conditions, especially during the long cold offseason waiting for the return of Bisons Baseball!

The Buffalo Bisons today unveiled a brand new logo, specially designed for the club by Marvel animators, for the next installment of the popular Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond series in 2023 (game date TBA). The new logo will not only be featured on on-field caps and jerseys for the teams 2023 Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond game, but will also be available for fans to purchase on team apparel beginning on November 18 on Bisons.com and in the Sahlen Field Batter's Box Gift Shop.

This new Marvel Bisons logo is unlike any other in the team's history, featuring a fierce and determined bison battered, but undeterred, by a Western New York winter. Along with the light blue and navy blue of the team's two alternate jerseys, additional shades of blue are used throughout to capture the chilly effects of an icy storm. And despite being covered in snow, the bison's eyes remain firmly focused on its next opponent, ready to bring victory back to the Herd it represents.

Prior to the 2021 season, Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment announced a three-year partnership with the Bisons hosting their first ever Defenders of the Diamond game on August 27 of this past season. The new Marvel Bisons logo was created by Marvel Animators with close consultation from the Bisons organization to create an exciting design that would resonate with Bisons fans and the Western New York community.

