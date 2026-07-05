Capitals Sign Defenseman Jacob MacDonald to One-Year Contract

Published on July 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League parent club of the Hershey Bears, have signed defenseman Jacob MacDonald to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

MacDonald, 33, is one of the AHL's most accomplished defensemen and ranks seventh in league history in goals by a blueliner with 103. He earned the Eddie Shore Award as the AHL's outstanding defenseman for the 2024-25 season while skating with the Colorado Eagles, scoring a league-record 31 goals. The native of Portland, Ore., also posted 24 assists and led all AHL defensemen in scoring that season with 55 points. His 13 power-play goals paced AHL defensemen, while his five game-winning goals were tied for first. He also skated in the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic and was voted a First Team AHL All-Star.

The 6', 208-pound defender played 17 games with the Eagles this past season, scoring 12 points (4g, 8a) in an injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign. He added two points (1g, 1a) in 17 playoff games as the Eagles advanced to the Western Conference Finals.

In his AHL career, MacDonald has scored 260 points (103g, 157a) in 357 games with the Springfield Falcons, Albany Devils, Binghamton Devils, Springfield Thunderbirds, Colorado Eagles, and San Jose Barracuda. MacDonald has earned three AHL postseason All-Star selections, and has twice appeared in the AHL All-Star Classic. He has scored 134 career power-play points (48g, 86a) during his AHL tenure.

MacDonald led the league in scoring by defensemen during the 2017-18 season with Binghamton, tallying 55 points (20g, 35a). He was named to the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic and selected to the AHL First All-Star Team. He paced AHL defensemen in goals (16) during the shortened 2019-20 season, earning AHL Second All-Star Team honors with Colorado.

He has also appeared in 35 career Calder Cup Playoff games for Albany and Colorado, scoring 11 points (2g, 9a).

MacDonald has skated in 135 career NHL games with the Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, and San Jose Sharks, scoring 27 points (10g, 17a). He started his professional career in the ECHL with the Elmira Jackals in 2015 after skating at Cornell University for four seasons.

The Bears will return for their 89th season of AHL competition in October. For season ticket information, visit HersheyBears.com.







American Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2026

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