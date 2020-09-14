Capitals Loan Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned left wing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby to Vastervik IK of the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League to begin the 2020-21 season, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. It is expected that the Capitals will recall Jonsson-Fjallby to North America upon the commencement of the Capitals' 2020-21 training camp.

The Capitals selected Jonsson-Fjallby with their fifth-round pick, 147th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Jonsson-Fjallby, 22, recorded 23 points (12g, 11a) in 61 games with Hershey in 2019-20. The 6'1", 194-pound forward was tied for first on the team in shorthanded points (1g, 2a), ranked fifth in plus/minus (9) and tied for sixth in goals.

During the 2018-19 season, the Stockholm, Sweden, native recorded three points (2g, 1a) before he was loaned to Djurgardens IF in the Swedish Hockey League, where he would record 10 points (1g, 9a) in 36 games. Jonsson-Fjallby added another 12 points (7g, 5a) in 19 playoff games with Djurgadens IF.

In 102 career games in the Swedish Hockey League, Jonsson-Fjallby has recorded 27 points (8g, 19a). Jonsson-Fjallby has yet to participate in the Swedish HockeyAllsvenskan League.

