Roadrunners to Distribute Street Hockey Equipment Friday

September 14, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Arizona Coyotes, announced today that the Dusty's Drive-In will make three stops in Tucson on Wednesday evenings in September.

The team will distribute Roadrunners Face Coverings to fans in a drive-thru format. In addition, fans, who are able, are asked to in turn donate a can of food for everyone in their car who collects a face covering. The collected food items will be donated to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. For their convenience and safety, fans will stay in their vehicles throughout the process.

Wednesday, September 16

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

El Pueblo Park

101 W Irvington (Enter off of Old Nogales Highway)

Wednesday, September 23

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Lincoln Park

8100 East Escalante

Wednesday, September 30

5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Tucson Convention Center Lot B (Enter off of Cushing Street)

Everyone helping distribute items at Dusty's Drive-In will be wearing Roadrunners face coverings and observing all current health guidelines. Fans are asked to please wear their face coverings when driving thru to collect their face coverings and donate their cans of food.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.