Bears Ink Forward Mason Morelli to AHL Deal

September 14, 2020





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Mason Morelli, agreeing to terms on a one-year, American Hockey League contract.

Morelli, 24, appeared in 31 games with the Stockton Heat last season, scoring eight points (four goals, four assists). He scored in his season debut on Oct. 26 at Bakersfield and collected a three-game point streak from Nov. 21-27. The Minot, North Dakota native also skated in five games with the Kansas City Mavericks of the ECHL, posting seven points (three goals, four assists).

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward has 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in 40 career AHL games. Prior to turning pro, Morelli played four seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He had a breakout senior season in 2018-19, serving as captain of the Mavericks and scoring 34 points (19 goals, 15 assists) in just 36 games. He earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference Second Team honors that season. In 120 career NCAA games, Morelli notched 77 points (37 goals, 40 assists) to go along with 111 penalty minutes.

