Cannon Ballers Reveal Action-Packed 2022 Promotional Schedule

(KANNAPOLIS, N.C.) - Building off a memorable first season at Atrium Health Ballpark, Cannon Ballers fans are sure to "Have a Blast" with a full slate of exciting promotions during the 2022 season. Today the team provided a glimpse of the upcoming year headlined by fireworks shows, premium giveaways, theme nights, and plenty of on and off-the-field entertainment.

The Cannon Ballers will officially take the field and welcome Minor League Baseball back to Kannapolis on Friday, April 8 at 7:00 p.m. against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers. Fans entering the ballpark on Opening Night will be greeted with a Magnet Schedule giveaway, followed by a post-game Fireworks Extravaganza that will light up the night sky. The fun of Opening Weekend continues with another fireworks display following the game on Saturday, April 9, and then the series finale on Sunday, April 10 featuring Bark in the Park and post-game Kids Run the Bases. In total, the Cannon Ballers will treat fans to 14 fireworks shows this season, including an Independence Day celebration on July 4.

The 2022 schedule also includes a wide variety of premium giveaways for fans of all ages. Back by popular demand, Cannon Ballers-themed Hawaiian Shirts will be distributed to adults on Sunday, July 31. New for the upcoming season are specialty giveaways that include a commemorative Cannon City Beach Towel (June 26), series of Collectable Pint Glasses (May 5, May 20 & June 23), Picture Frame (July 24), and a "GreazyKeyz" Bobblehead modeled after the fan-favorite team organist (August 25). Highlighting giveaways for the younger fans are a Boomer Growth Chart (April 24), Wiffle Ball and Bat Set (June 12), Youth-Inspired Team Jersey (August 12), and Back-to-School Chalkboard (August 14).

Specialty game themes will also be in focus throughout the course of the season. Paying tribute to team history, the Cannon Ballers will wear throwback jerseys and take the field as the Piedmont Boll Weevils four times throughout the 2022 season. With a new twist to summer afternoon games, the team will also be introducing "Super Splash Days" featuring water-themed elements to keep younger fans cool during the rising temperatures. Making a debut this season are Jurassic Ballpark Dinosaur Day (May 22) and Marvel's Defender of the Diamond, where the team will wear Captain Marvel inspired jerseys on Friday, July 29. Focusing on the local community, the schedule also features a pair of Education Day games (May 4 & May 18), Camp Day (July 27), and a series of dates welcoming Boy Scouts (June 10), Girl Scouts (July 22), Faith Night (June 24) groups, and First Responders (September 9).

Nightly fan-favorite promotions will also highlight the daily activities taking place at Atrium Health Ballpark. New for the 2022 season is the introduction of $2 Tuesdays which feature a variety of discounted ballpark favorites such as hot dogs, sodas, popcorn, peanuts, and many others. Wednesday nights are sure to delight our furry friends as the Cannon Ballers host Bark in the Park. The schedule also includes the return of popular Thirsty Thursdays and Sunday post-game Kids Run the Bases.

Fans will have the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets beginning on Saturday, March 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the F&M Box Office, online at kcballers.com, or by phone at 704-932-3267. Season Tickets, 10 Game Mini-Plans, and Group Tickets are on sale now.

More exciting promotional updates and announcements will be released as the 2022 season quickly approaches. Fans are also encouraged to follow the Cannon Ballers social media pages and sign up to become an email "Insider" to receive exclusive team updates and ticket presale information to their inbox.

Day of the Week Promotions

Tuesday - $2 Tuesdays: Hot Dogs, Sodas, Popcorn, Peanuts, Pretzels, Cotton Candy, Cracker Jacks

Wednesday - Bark in the Park Supported by DogWorld Dog Park & Subaru Concord (Evenings)

Thursday - Thirsty Thursdays

Saturday - Fireworks (Post-Game)

Sunday - Kids Run the Bases (Post-Game)

Giveaway Promotions

Friday, April 8 - Magnet Schedule Presented by Pizza Hut (All Fans)

Sunday, April 24 - Boomer Growth Chart (Children)

Thursday, May 5 - Pint Glass Series #1 Presented by Cabarrus Brewing Company (Adults)

Friday, May 20 - Pint Glass Series #2 Presented by Cabarrus Brewing Company (Adults)

Sunday, June 12 - Wiffle Ball & Bat Presented by Jani-King (Children)

Thursday, June 23 - Pint Glass Series #3 Presented by Cabarrus Brewing Company (Adults)

Sunday, June 26 - Cannon City Beach Towel Presented by Towel City Tavern (Adults)

Friday, July 8 - Cannon Ballers T-Shirt Presented by Kinetic by Windstream (Adults)

Sunday, July 24 - Picture Frame Presented by Atrium Health (Adults)

Sunday, July 31 - Hawaiian Shirt (Adults)

Wednesday, August 10 - Dog Toy Presented by DogWorld Dog Park (Pet Owners)

Friday, August 12 - Youth Team Jersey Presented by Atrium Health (Children)

Sunday, August 14 - Back-to-School Chalkboard (Children)

Thursday, August 25 - GreazyKeyz Bobblehead (Adults)

Game Themes

Sunday, April 24 - Boomer's Birthday Celebration

Wednesday, May 4 - Education Day

Wednesday, May 18 - Education Day

Thursday, May 19 - Boll Weevils Throwback #1

Sunday, May 22 - Jurassic Ballpark Dinosaur Day

Thursday, June 9 - Ladies Night Presented by Barefoot Wine

Friday, June 10 - Boy Scout Night

Thursday, June 23 - Boll Weevils Throwback #2

Friday, June 24 - Faith Night

Sunday, June 26 - Super Splash Day

Monday, July 4 - Independence Day Celebration Presented by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College

Sunday, July 10 - Super Splash Day

Friday, July 22 - Girl Scout Night

Wednesday, July 27 - Camp Day / Super Splash Day

Thursday, July 28 - Boll Weevils Throwback #3

Friday, July 29 - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond

Sunday, July 31 - Super Splash Day

Sunday, August 14 - Super Splash Day

Saturday, August 27 - Starry Night

Sunday, August 28 - Boll Weevils Throwback #4 / Super Splash Day

Friday, September 9 - First Responders Night Presented by CPI Security

Low-A East League Stories from February 22, 2022

