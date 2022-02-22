Fireflies 2022 Season Not Affected by MLB Lockout

February 22, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - Amid the current lockout between Major League Baseball owners and the Major League Players Association, the Columbia Fireflies today confirmed that their 2022 season will begin on time as scheduled on April 8 at Segra Park, regardless of the status of the Major League labor dispute.

Some Kansas City Royals minor league players have already reported to Surprise, Arizona to begin their spring training exercises to prepare for the upcoming season. The remainder of the Royals minor leaguers will report for Spring Training by March 2.

"Like all baseball fans, we are rooting hard for common ground, and we are hopeful that an agreement can be reached in a timely fashion," said Fireflies Team President, Brad Shank. "For us though, the 2022 Minor League season and our team's business operations will be unaffected by this lockout. The Fireflies will continue planning for Opening Day and the rest of the 2022 season."

The work stoppage does not affect players who are not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and players who are not signed to a Major League contract are expected to be in uniform at the start of spring training.

Fireflies Chief Revenue Officer Kevin Duplaga added, "We cannot wait to welcome our great fans back in 2022 and, of course, hope that they can enjoy a full Major League season as well."

Opening Day is right around the corner in Columbia. First pitch for the 2022 campaign is April 8 at 7:05 pm at Segra Park where the Fireflies will match-up with the Augusta GreenJackets, Class-A Affiliate of the World Series Champion Atlanta Braves. Individual game tickets go on sale to the public Thursday, February 24 at 10 am.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from February 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.