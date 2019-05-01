Canning Becomes 12th AppleSox Alum to Reach MLB

May 1, 2019 - West Coast League (WCL) - Wenatchee AppleSox News Release





Tuesday night, Griffin Canning made his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Angels, thus becoming the 12th former member of the Wenatchee AppleSox to appear in an MLB game.

Canning, a member of the 2014 AppleSox, tossed six strong innings in the Angels' 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays last night. He allowed three runs (all earned) on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters across 4.1 innings.

Drafted 47th overall in the 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft, Canning went 1-1 with a 1.61 ERA in five appearances (four starts) in his lone season with the AppleSox. In each of his final two starts with the AppleSox, June 2 and 11, Canning tossed six scoreless innings and struck out eight and 10 batters, respectively.

Canning's 2014 AppleSox headshot CANNING'S 2014 APPLESOX HEADSHOT

Canning joined the AppleSox prior to his freshman year at UCLA and carried that summer success to the Bruins. The righty went 19-13 with a 2.99 ERA in his three years with UCLA and was a Golden Spikes Semifinalist as a junior.

Following his debut, Canning's teammates lauded the rookie when speaking to the media. Mike Trout said that Canning "obviously has got a lot of heart" and that his ceiling is "going to be unbelievable."

Canning's catcher, Jonathan Lucroy, also had high praise for his battery mate. While speaking to reporters after the game, the 10-year veteran backstop praised the rookie right-hander for calming his nerves after bouncing a few balls in his pregame bullpen session.

"Being blunt and honest, that's probably one of the best debuts I've ever caught," Lucroy said. "I'm calling it right now -- I think he's going to throw a lot better next time, which is pretty amazing because he threw pretty good tonight."

Canning becomes the first former AppleSox player this season to make his major-league debut. He is also the most recent former member of the Sox to appear in an MLB game. Below is a list of AppleSox players who have appeared in an MLB game and when they made their debut.

Player Year of MLB Debut Year with AppleSox

Jason Hammel 2006 2001

Clayton Mortensen 2009 2005-06

Cole Gillespie 2010 2004

Tommy Milone 2011 2006

Steve Ames 2013 2008

Blaine Hardy 2014 2006

Chad Smith 2014 2008

Marco Gonzales 2014 2010

Trevor Brown 2015 2010

Pat Valaika 2016 2011

Zack Weiss 2018 2010

Griffin Canning 2019 2014

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from May 1, 2019

Canning Becomes 12th AppleSox Alum to Reach MLB - Wenatchee AppleSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.