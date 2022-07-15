Cangelosi Signs One-Day Deal with Disco Turkeys

Winston-Salem, NC - This Friday night, longtime Thunderbird Joe Cangelosi makes his return to the baseball diamond with the Carolina Disco Turkeys. With his appearance, Cangelosi will become the first Thunderbird to suit up for another Winston-Salem sports team.

"I'm really excited to get back into a baseball game," said Cangelosi. "This is a unique chance for two of this city's teams to put on a show together. I'm so grateful to Greg Sullivan and the whole Disco Turkeys organization for letting me join them today."

Prior to his professional hockey career, Cangelosi grew up playing baseball. While attending West Windsor Plainsboro High School South, he primarily pitched and played shortstop.

"We've had an interest in bringing on a multi-sport athlete for quite some time, especially if it's also a way to work with others in Winston-Salem," said Greg Sullivan, co-owner and president of the Carolina Disco Turkeys. "This summer, NFL veteran Golden Tate signed a deal with a summer collegiate baseball team (Port Angeles Lefties) and I'd seen NBA veteran JR Smith recently started going to college at North Carolina A&T to play on their NCAA golf team. So, one day I thought, 'Why not ask the Thunderbirds if they have someone? I love the Thunderbirds.' We're very excited to have Joe play with the Disco Turkeys."

Cangelosi is one of just two Thunderbirds (Defenseman Jiri Pestuka) to appear in each of the team's five seasons. With 144 games played in a Carolina uniform, Cangelosi sits behind only Pestuka (157) on the franchise's all-time games played list.

The Disco Turkeys, with Cangelosi in tow, will host the Boone Bigfoots at Truist Stadium on Friday night. First pitch is set for 6:30pm, and Cangelosi is currently penciled in at 2nd base.

