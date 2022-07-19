Cangelosi Is Back

The Delaware Thunder Professional Hockey Club welcomes back Dan Cangelosi! Cangelosi returns to the Thunder after a very impressive first professional season. Cangelosi scored 17 goals and added 14 assists in just 24 games last season. He possesses a lethal shot and is not afraid to use his big frame to get to the net or throw the body. Coach Lou Santini had this to say, "Cangelosi is a great two-way player. He drives the net very well and plays physical in his own end. He is outstanding on faceoffs and is an excellent skater. We are excited to have him return to our team."

