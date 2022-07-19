Shipman Returns in Net for Prowlers

July 19, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers announced that Richard Shipman will be back to man the crease in 2022-23. The 26-year-old joins Danick Rodrigue as the two goalies announced so far for the upcoming season.

"I'm excited to hit the ground running from day one of the season," Shipman said. "I came in around mid-December last season and it was my first time playing pro so there was an adjustment period. Now, I'm just excited to try and make a difference through a full season."

Shipman joined Port Huron after the team lost two goalies to call-ups and made his FPHL debut on New Year's Eve. He finished the season with a 6-8-1 record with an .891 save percentage and a team-low 4.16 goals-against average.

"Although he was training, he wasn't on the ice very much leading up to his time with us and stepped in right away and proved he could play at this level," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "I look forward to seeing what he can accomplish with a full offseason of training and skating. I think we will see great numbers from him this season."

Before joining the Prowlers, the Mansfield, Massachusetts native played four seasons with Stony Brook University from 2016-20. His best season came in 2018-19 when he appeared in a career-high 21 games and finished 10-7-1 with a 2.79 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

Shipman will lead the Prowlers into McMorran Place on Oct. 15 for the home opener against the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2022

Shipman Returns in Net for Prowlers - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.