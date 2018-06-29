Canes Agree to Terms with Valentin Zykov

June 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Valentin Zykov (ZEE-khov) on a two-year contract. The deal will pay Zykov $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20.

"Valentin is a big body who proved he had the ability to finish around the net on the AHL and NHL levels last season," said Waddell.

Zykov, 23, appeared in 10 games for the Hurricanes in 2017-18, totaling three goals and four assists (7 points). The St. Petersburg, Russia, native won the 2018 Willie Marshall Award as the American Hockey League's (AHL) leading goal scorer, netting 33 goals and adding 21 assists (54 points) in 63 games for the Charlotte Checkers. Zykov (6'1", 224 lbs.) also led the AHL in power-play goals (17) and shooting percentage (29.5%) and ranked tied for third in the league in game-winning goals (7).

Acquired by the Hurricanes on Feb. 28, 2016, in exchange for Kris Versteeg, Zykov has appeared in 12 career NHL games with Carolina, totaling eight points (4g, 4a). He has played 174 career AHL games with Ontario and Charlotte, registering 102 points (56g, 46a). Zykov has represented Russia in several international tournaments, including the 2014 World Junior Championship, where Russia won bronze.

For information about Hurricanes ticket packages, please visit www.CarolinaHurricanes.com/tickets, or call 1-866-NHL-CANES (1-866-645-2263).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.