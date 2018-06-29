Home Opener Set for October 6, 2018

Lehigh Valley, Pa. - Let the countdown begin.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are excited to announce the team's home opener for their highly-anticipated fifth season at PPL Center is set for Saturday, October 6, 2018. Which means another thrilling regular season of Phantoms hockey action in the Lehigh Valley is just 99 days away!

"Our home opener is always a special night for us," said Phantoms Executive Vice President Chris Porreca. "After our run to the Eastern Conference Finals in this past season's Calder Cup Playoffs we know that the fans are already anxiously awaiting the return of the team. We're already taking steps to be sure that this year's home opener is another memorable evening for our fans. Phan Nation has now helped to produce standing-room only sellouts for all of our first four home openers at PPL Center and we're looking forward to another full house to kick off the 2018-19 season - our fifth in the Lehigh Valley."

In addition to the Home Opener, the Phantoms are excited to announce five additional home dates for the upcoming 2018-19 season. Check out the dates and associated promotions listed below:

Saturday, October, 6, 2018 - Home Opener

Saturday, November 10, 2018 - Boy Scout Night

Saturday, November 24, 2018

Saturday, December 8, 2018

Saturday, January 12, 2019 - Girl Scout Night

Saturday, January 19, 2019

Group ticket deposits are already being taken. You can reserve your spots by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL [4625] or by emailing groups@phantomshockey.com. Group deposits are taken on a first-come, first-serve basis so make sure to call today to lock in your seats to the coolest game in town!

The Phantoms have now enjoyed 78 standing room-only sellouts through their first four seasons of play at PPL Center and have welcomed over 300,000 fans each and every year since the team's arrival in the Lehigh Valley. More than 8,600 fans turned out for the Phantoms' Home Opener last season - a scoreboard-busting 7-2 thriller over the rival Hershey Bears that included a hat trick from forward Danick Martel.

No opponents have been finalized yet for any of the six guaranteed dates for next season, but fans can expect to see the full 2018-19 AHL regular-season schedule later this summer.

Hockey returns to PPL Center with the fourth annual Flyers in the Valley preseason game on September 21, 2018 when the Philadelphia Flyers tangle with the New York Islanders. Starting at just $18 for group tickets and $22.50 for single game buyers, tickets for the Flyers preseason showdown are on sale to the general public at PPLCenter.com or at the QNB Box Office at PPL Center located at the corner of Seventh and Hamilton.

The fifth season of Lehigh Valley Phantoms hockey excitement is coming soon! Season tickets offering a wide range of benefits as well as 20-Game and 12-Game plans are available by calling the Phantoms at 610-224-GOAL (4625).

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful fourth campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team claimed the Atlantic Division Championship and finished with the AHL's second-most wins (47) along with the league's second-highest standings points total (104) while advancing to the third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs for just the fourth time in franchise history.

Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 22 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 12 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and now five Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04, 2017-18).

