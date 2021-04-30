Canaries to Play 4 Preseason Games in 4 Different Cities vs Rival X's

SIOUX FALLS - Our boys of summer will be in Sioux Falls this week to start spring training.

And a day after their opening practice on May 6, the Canaries will kick off another annual rite of passage: Playing exhibition games in nearby Yankton and Huron.

This season, the Sioux City Explorers will be the Birds' opponent in all four games, culminating on Sunday, May 16 at The Birdcage, two days before Opening (Shots) Night in Sioux Falls to start the regular season.

"It's always an exciting time of year," Canaries manager Mike Meyer said. "Everyone feels like they have a chance to do special things. One of my favorite things is playing games in great towns like Huron and Yankton. Hopefully, we can come through spring training healthy and ready to go."

Here is the Canaries' preseason schedule. All games are against the Explorers:

Thursday, May 6 -- Huron, Memorial Park Stadium, 6:05

Monday, May 10 -- Sioux City, Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park, 6:00

Thursday, May 13 -- Yankton, Riverside Field, 6:05

Sunday, May 16 -- SIOUX FALLS, THE BIRDCAGE, 2:05

The Birds open the regular season on Tuesday, May 18, in The Birdcage against the Winnipeg Goldeyes at 7:05.

It will be "Opening (Shots) Night!" FREE ADMISSION to all fans who present a valid COVID-19 vaccination card at the ticket office prior to the game. The office opens at 5:05.

Friday, May 21, will be First Responders Night at 7:05. FREE ADMISSION for all EMT's and police/fire department employees who present a valid I.D. at the ticket office, plus a FREE ALL-STAR FIREWORKS SHOW after the game!Â

