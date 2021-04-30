Saltdogs Add to Roster Under New Manager Jodie

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Saltdogs have added four new players to the roster under the direction of new manager Brett Jodie, the club has announced.

The four players are INF Luis Roman, RHP James Pugliese, INF Louis Martini and RHP John Richy.

Roman, 26, is a former 23rd round pick of the San Diego Padres out of Texas Wesleyan University in 2017. In 81 career affiliated games, he owns a .238 average with six homers and 34 RBIs, and reached Triple-A El Paso for one game in 2018. He also played for two teams in the Frontier League in 2019 before missing all of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pugliese, 28, joins the 'Dogs after pitching all of 2019 under Jodie at Somerset, and brings a plethora of professional baseball experience to the pitching staff. In his pro career, Pugliese is 38-26 with a 3.36 ERA in 274 appearances and 38 starts, including four consecutive years at Double-A Tennessee in the Chicago Cubs organization. The right-handed pitched collegiately at Mercer County Community College and was an 18th-round pick of the Cubs in 2011.

Martini, also 28, joins the 'Dogs after a five-year career in the Pecos League, including four years in Roswell, NM. In his career, Martini owns a .311/.434/.503/.937 slashline with 47 homers and 209 RBIs. Martini did not play in 2020 and last played for Salina in 2019.

Richy, 28, is a former 3rd round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of UNLV in 2014. Richy pitched each of the last two seasons in the Atlantic League after a lengthy affiliated career which saw him reach Triple-A Lehigh Valley in the Philadelphia Phillies organization in 2017. Richy was part of the trade that sent Chase Utley to the Dodgers in 2015, and in his career he's 19-19 with a 4.63 ERA in 78 appearances and 61 starts.

Saltdogs players are set to report to camp next week.

The Saltdogs will open the 2021 season on May 18, and the first game at Haymarket Park is scheduled for May 25! The promotional schedule can be seen at saltdogs.com/promotions, and stay tuned for more information regarding tickets for the upcoming year.

