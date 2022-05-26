Canaries Stun Goldeyes in Ninth

May 26, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (6-6) lost 14-13 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium on Wednesday night.

With the Goldeyes leading 13-10 in the bottom of the ninth inning, the Canaries (4-8) rallied for four runs to win the game. Shamoy Christopher and Angelo Altavilla opened the inning with back-to-back singles on two-strike counts. After Wyatt Ulrich walked to load the bases, Osvaldo Martinez cut the lead to 13-11 with an RBI single to left-centre. Kona Quiggle grounded into a fielder's choice that brought home Altavilla with the Canaries' 12th run. After Erasmo Pinales struck out Jabari Henry, Gavin LaValley was hit by a pitch to reload the bases. On a full count, Cole Pengilly lifted a flyball to right-centre that fell in to score Ulrich and Quiggle with the tying and winning runs.

Colby Wyatt (1-1) picked up the win in relief with two scoreless innings over the eighth and ninth. Pinales (0-2) took the loss for the Goldeyes.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the top of the second, sending 14 batters to the plate. Logan Hill and David Washington opened the inning with back-to-back walks. Hill came around to score the game's first run when Max Murphy's one-hopper to second resulted in an error. Kevin Lachance made it 2-0 with a line drive single to right-centre that scored Washington. After Reggie Pruitt Jr. walked to load the bases, Raul Navarro lined a single to left-centre that scored Murphy. Eric Rivera drove home Lachance with a sacrifice fly to right. Ian Sagdal walked to reload the bases, and two batters later, Hill grounded a sharp single up the middle to bring home Pruitt and Navarro. Washington then capped the nine-run rally with a three-run home run to centre field.

The Canaries got on the board in the bottom of the third on an RBI double from Martinez.

The Goldeyes answered back in the top of the fourth when Deon Stafford Jr. hit a leadoff double and came home on an RBI single from Washington.

LaValley led off the bottom of the fourth with a home run to right, but the Goldeyes answered again in the fifth on a two-out, three-run home run to right-centre from Hill that stretched Winnipeg's lead to 13-2.

The Canaries then scored 12 unanswered runs, beginning with three in the bottom of the fifth on RBI singles from Martinez, Henry, and LaValley. Martinez plated Christopher with a groundout in the home sixth to make it 13-6.

Sioux Falls clawed within 13-10 with four two-out runs in the bottom of the seventh. Ulrich hit a two-run single with the bases loaded, while a Goldeyes error and a wild pitch pushed across two more.

Luis Ramirez started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing five earned runs on nine hits in five innings. Ramirez walked one and struck out a career-high nine batters.

Christian Johnson started for the Canaries and also took a no-decision, allowing nine runs, three earned, on six hits in two innings. Johnson walked five and struck out two.

The four-game series concludes Thursday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. Freisis Adames (0-1, 9.00) takes on left-hander Ty Culbreth. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes return home on Tuesday, May 31st when they host the Cleburne Railroaders at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.