Canaries Add Triple-A Arm

Former Triple-A pitcher Sam Bragg is signing with the Sioux Falls Canaries for the 2019 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Bragg has largely pitched out of the bullpen throughout his pro career, but will compete for a spot in the Canaries' rotation. The 26-year-old made six starts in the minors last season in 34 games, including one with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.

"Sam's got elite-level stuff but he's also pitched at really high levels and been really successful doing it," Canaries manager Mike Meyer said. "We think wherever he fits into our staff he's going to be a big help for us."

Bragg's numbers back up Meyer's praise. The Marietta, Georgia native owns a career 3.43 ERA and 1.25 WHIP over 6 seasons of minor league ball.

An 18th-round draft pick by the Oakland Athletics in 2013, Bragg excelled in his first year as a pro. The then 20-year-old posted a 1.24 ERA in 19 appearances. He'd earn two promotions that season, starting in Rookie ball but moving up to Single-A Beloit to finish the year.

By 2016, Bragg made it to Double-A, where he began the first of his three seasons with the Midland RockHounds of the Texas League. Bragg finished his time in Midland with a 3.64 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in just over 200 innings.

Bragg also earned two invitations to the prestigious Arizona Fall League, a late-season showcase for top prospects. He suited up for the Mesa Solar Sox in 2016 and 2017.

"Not too many guys get to play in the Fall League," Meyer said, "and he did it twice."

The move adds to the already impressive depth in the Canaries' pitching staff as spring camp approaches.

"We haven't had that type of depth [at this stage] in the first two years I've been manager," Meyer said. "The best five guys will make our rotation, and we'll see where we can fit the guys that are not in the rotation in the bullpen."

