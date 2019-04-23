Saints Add SPIRE Sun Deck as Credit Union Becomes Exclusive Financial Partner of Saints

April 23, 2019 - American Association (AA) - St. Paul Saints News Release





ST. PAUL, MN - On the roof of the recently constructed City of Baseball Museum the Saints will officially open the SPIRE Sun Deck, a unique group entertainment space, in a partnership that makes SPIRE the exclusive financial partner of the Saints.

With a combination of amazing views, great food and drink, fun with family and friends, and a beautiful Minnesota summer evening, nothing can beat the new rooftop experience at CHS Field. The Saints and SPIRE have partnered to introduce the SPIRE Sun Deck opening on May 16. With extraordinary views of the action on the field, the State Capitol to the north, and the downtown skyline to the west, the area will feature high and low top tables, exclusive menus, and a full bar. The SPIRE Sun Deck accommodates up to 250 people, with a minimum of 150 for one group or two groups between 80-125 people. It is perfect for a company outing looking at an exclusive space to mix and mingle while enjoying a Saints game.

"As a founding partner of CHS Field, we are so excited to expand our long-term partnership with the Saints and put SPIRE's brand on the new Sun Deck," said SPIRE President/CEO Dan Stoltz. "We know many people will enjoy watching baseball with families and friends from the SPIRE Sun Deck."

SPIRE extends their partnership with the Saints (that began over 20 years ago at Midway Stadium) and as a founding partner at CHS Field in Lowertown with the SPIRE Home Run Porch in right field. Fans will continue to enjoy the interactive area along the 360-degree concourse. The distinctive area allows fans to mingle atop the home run fence while taking in all the action.

The SPIRE Tire Race continues to be a key element in providing fans between inning entertainment at CHS Field. Three contestants begin at the left field foul line and must roll a tire around the outer edge of the infield with the winner being the first to cross the right field foul line. The promotion has become one of the more entertaining events over the years as contestants stumble over tires, fall into each other or watch as a wayward tire travels toward an outfielder.

The Saints will continue their incredible Friday Night Fireworks Shows along with three Fireworks Super Shows. The Sunday, May 26 Memorial Day Fireworks show will continue as the SPIREworks Supershow with an awe inspiring 20-minute extravaganza following the 5:05 p.m. game.

"When two organizations share such similar values and vision it makes it easy to come together to take a big idea from imagination to reality," said Saint Executive Vice President and General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We are so proud to call SPIRE our partner and thrilled extend our relationship through 2026."

In addition to the SPIRE Sun Deck and the SPIRE Home Run Porch, SPIRE is the official checking account of the Saints and will continue providing ATMs around the ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 23, 2019

Saints Add SPIRE Sun Deck as Credit Union Becomes Exclusive Financial Partner of Saints - St. Paul Saints

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.