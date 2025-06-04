Can Dallas Trinity Or Fort Lauderdale United Pull off a Semifinal Upset?: Super League Game Week

June 4, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video







On the latest edition of USL Super League Game Week, hosts Anna Witte and Marion Crowder discuss the regular season finale, Spokane's elimination from playoff contention and the Super League Golden award winners. They also preview the two semifinal matches between Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC and Carolina Ascent FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC.

USL Super League President Amanda Vandervort later joins the show to recap the inaugural season and her favorite moments including presenting Carolina with the Players' Shield and the partnership announcement with Gainbridge, and she discusses the league's priorities heading into next season.







USL Super League Stories from June 4, 2025

