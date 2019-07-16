Can-Am League Game Recaps

Ottawa 5, Rockland 2 - Box Score

Ottawa starting pitcher Phillippe Aumont turned in a sensational performance on the mound as the Champions defeated Rockland by the score of 5-2.

Aumont went the distance tonight allowing two runs, one earned, on six hits with a walk and an amazing 18 strikeouts. The 18 strikeouts set a new Can-Am League record for most strikeouts in a game. With the win, Aumont is now 6-3 on the season.

Offensively for Ottawa, SS Malik Collymore led the way going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and five stolen bases. The five stolen bases by the 24-year-old tied a league record for most stolen bases in a contest (Marcus Nettles, New Haven County, 2006). Along with Collymore, LF Brian Portelli drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 night while CF Steve Brown added a solo home run.

For the Boulders in the loss, C Blake Grant-Parks went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Trois-Rivieres 7, Quebec 5 - Box Score

After falling behind 5-0 through 2 ½ innings of action, Trois-Rivieres roared back scoring six runs over their next four trips to the plate and defeating Quebec by the final of 7-5.

The Aigles had nine hits in the contest with eight batters in the lineup collecting at least one. Trois-Rivieres 2B David Glaude went 2-for-4 with a pair of home runs and two RBIs while CF Raphael Gladu added a blast of his own and two runs batted in. In total, the Aigles had five home runs in the game.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Cam Lafleur tossed six innings of work and notched the victory. The lefty gave up three earned runs on five hits and struck out four batters. With the win, Lafleur is now 3-1 on the year.

Center fielder Tyson Gillies had a 1-for-4 night with a home run and two RBIs in the loss for the Capitales.

