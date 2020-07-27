Cameron Dimmitt Returning for 20-21 Season

Columbus River Dragons forward Cameron Dimmitt

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are happy to announce the return of forward Cameron Dimmitt for the 20-21 season.

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to be back in Columbus" Dimmitt said. "I can't wait to get back in the rink and start working toward bringing a championship to Columbus, the fans here deserve it."

Last season, Dimmitt was acquired in a midseason trade with the Watertown Wolves in December. As a River Dragon he was a point per game player with 30 appearances and 30 points (11G-19A). Two of his goals were game-winners for the River Dragons.

The Howell, MI native is going into his fifth year as a pro, a majority of which has been spent in the FPHL where he has racked up 130 points with Danville, Berlin and Watertown prior to Columbus. While with the Wolves he was a member of the 2017-18 championship team with four playoff goals.

"Cam was a great addition to the team last year" head coach Jerome Bechard said. "He was a big part in us turning in the right direction. He works hard and make people around him better which is a great quality to have."

Dimmitt takes his spot back in what is sure to be a stacked lineup in 2020-21. Don't miss a moment of the high-octane action at the Civic Center with a season ticket plan from the River Dragons. Packages start as low as $65 by calling 706-507-GOAL (4625).

