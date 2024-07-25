Camden Nimmer Added to Capitols' Affiliate List

The Capitols have announced that the team has added Camden Nimmer to the team's Affiliate List. Nimmer, a forward from Ashburn, Va., played last season with Little Caesars 15U AAA.

Nimmer registered 42 points in 50 games played with Little Caesars this past season. Prior to joining Little Caesars, Nimmers spent the 2022-23 season with Bishop Kearney Selects 14U AAA. With BK, the '08 forward put up 107 points in 86 games played.

In a coinciding move, the Capitols have renounced the rights to Maxim Dubé who signed to play major junior earlier this month.

