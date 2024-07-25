Musketeers Add Alex Doyle to Coaching Staff

July 25, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have announced the hiring of Alex Doyle as their Associate Head Coach.

Doyle joins the Musketeers after serving as the San Jose Sharks 16AAA Head Coach last season. Doyle has served as an associate head coach for Musketeers head coach, Jason Kersner, before. He held the job under Kersner with the New Jersey Rockets of the NCDC during the 2021-22 season.

"I'm extremely excited and grateful to be joining the Musketeers," said Doyle. "Helping to continue the success of recent years as we work toward bringing the Clark Cup back to Siouxland. Being a part of not only this organization but also the community in Sioux City is truly special. Obviously I'm thrilled to be working alongside Jason Kersner again and can't wait to get started with Jacob Pritchard, Shane Clifford and Sean Clark who have all done a tremendous job shaping the culture and developmental environment of this organization along with the rest of our staff."

The Musketeers coaching staff now consists of head coach Jason Kersner who has authored a pair of winning seasons, and most recently led Sioux City to the Western Conference Finals. Jacob Pritchard who will be entering his second season as assistant coach. And goalie coach Shane Clifford who has helped guide many talented Musketeer goalies.

Sioux City opens their 2024-25 season in Pittsburgh at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic on Wednesday, September 18th. The Musketeers first home game takes place on Saturday, September 28th at the Tyson Events Center.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.