Saints Add Rory Dynan to Staff as Assistant Coach

July 25, 2024

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - The Fighting Saints have added Rory Dynan to their coaching staff to serve as an assistant coach.

Dynan has been an assistant coach at many levels, including serving on the staff for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the QMJHL last season.

"We are really excited to welcome Rory to the Saints' staff," said head coach Evan Dixon. "With experience at many different levels, and his strong passion for developing players, we know he will be a huge asset to our group."

Prior to his lone season in the QMJHL, Dynan spent seven seasons as an assistant coach for his alma mater, Gustavus Adolphus College at the NCAA DIII level. As a player at Gustavus, Dynan amassed 75 games played, 24 goals and 48 points. Dynan began his collegiate career in 2006 at Bethel University, playing in 22 games, before finishing his final three seasons at Gustavus.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Fighting Saints organization," Dynan said. "I'm excited to be a part of a first-class organization where a standard has been established for winning and developing players both on and off the ice for higher levels."

"I want to thank managing partner Brad Kwong, general manager Trevor Edwards, head coach Evan Dixon and assistant coach Jacob Semik for this opportunity, and for articulating their clear vision for the Saints future. I look forward to working daily with them and the players this upcoming season."

Dynan has also worked as an assistant at the Minnesota high school level (Orono/Buffalo High) and in the North American Hockey League (Kenai River).

