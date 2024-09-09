Calzadilla to ACL Brewers; Welch Added from ACL Brewers

ZEBULON - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series roster transactions affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves include the transfer of RHP Gerson Calzadilla from the Mudcats to the Arizona Complex League Brewers and the addition of RHP Chandler Welch from the Arizona Complex League Brewers to the Mudcats.

The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 30 active players and 10 on the injured list.

In summary:

9/8: RHP Gerson Calzadilla transferred from Carolina to ACL Brewers

9/8: RHP Chandler Welch added to Carolina from ACL Brewers

Welch will wear #18

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.

