Bitonti Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Month

September 9, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C - The Milwaukee Brewers announced Monday that Carolina Mudcats infielder Eric Bitonti has been named the organizations Minor League Player of the Month for August.

Bitonti is coming off a month in which he posted a slash line of .207/.286/.494 with seven home runs and four doubles while driving in 21 for the Mudcats.

The 18-year old was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the third round of the 2023 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft and has played 28 games this season with the Mudcats clubbing eight home runs and driving in 42 with a 1.031 OPS with Carolina.

The Mudcats open their playoff journey on Tuesday night in Fredericksburg for game one of the Division Series - first pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. Game two, and if-needed game three of the series will take place at Five County Stadium on Thursday and Friday, respectively. First pitch for the home play-off games is slated for 6:30 p.m.

