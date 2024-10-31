Calgary Roughnecks Set to Open 2024 Training Camp

October 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks will begin preparation for the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League season on Friday, November 1, when training camp opens with medical and fitness evaluations ahead of weekend practices.

The 2024 Roughnecks Training camp welcomes 38 players consisting of 3 goalies, 22 defenders and 13 forwards.

2024 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

DEFENCE (22) SHOOTS FORWARDS (13) SHOOTS

2 Reece Callies Right 4 Brett McIntyre Right

3 Aiden Hindson Right 5 Eric George Right

6 Griffin Hall Right 12 Tanner Cook Left

7 Jackson Ganton Right 17 Curtis Dickson Right

8 Kieran McKay Left 19 Jesse King Left

9 Luke Williams Right 20 Mathieu Gautier Left

13 Eli Salama Right 26 Dan Taylor Left

14 Derek Lloyd Left 44 Dane Dobbie Left

18 Harrison Matsuoka Left 47 Ben Foster Right

21 Bennett Smith Left 55 Brayden Mayea Left

22 Caelan Mander Left 68 Tyler Pace Right

24 Matthew Abbott Right 71 Austin Ducommun Right

29 Riley Isaacs Left 97 Haiden Dickson Right

30 Justin Inacio Right

37 Robert Hudson Left GOALTENDERS (3) SHOOTS

41 Erik Turner Right 1 Colby Bowman Left

43 Jack Posey Right 34 Cameron MacLeod Left

45 Jack Follows Left 39 Steve Fryer Right

48 Justin Morgan Left

74 Ethan Ticehurst Right

83 Carter Cook Left

86 John Lintz Left

Eight draftees from the 2024 NLL Entry Draft will be in attendance including first round picks Brayden Mayea and Jack Follows, as well as Colby Bowman, Austin Ducommun, Carter Cook, Aiden Hindson, Luke Williams, and Ben Foster. 2023 fourth round draft pick Jack Posey also joins training camp this season, having completed his NCAA requirements.

New to the 2024-25 extended roster are Caelan Mander, acquired in a trade from the Halifax Thunderbirds; Jackson Ganton, acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Wings; Curtis Dickson, acquired in a trade from the San Diego Seals; and Dane Dobbie and John Lintz, both acquired as unrestricted free agents. Derek Lloyd re-joins the squad after an absence in the 2023-24 season due to injury.

The team will practice in Calgary on Friday, November 1st at 4:45pm, and Saturday, November 2nd at 9:15am and 5:15pm, at the Calgary Soccer Centre.

Friday, Nov 1 - On-Field Sessions

Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 - 48 Street SE (Annex - Bravo Field)

Session 1: 4:45pm-6:45pm.

Media availability is scheduled for 4:30pm pre-practice, with coaches & players as requested.

Saturday, Nov 2 - On-Field Sessions

Calgary Soccer Centre, 7000 - 48 Street SE (Main - West Field)

Session 2: 9:15 - 11:15 a.m.

Session 3: 5:15 - 7:30 p.m.

Roughnecks training camp continues in Toronto, November 9th-10th, before the squad heads to Langley, BC for a preseason scrimmage with the Vancouver Warriors on November 23rd. The Riggers begin the 2024-25 regular season on the road in Halifax, Saturday December 7th at 3:00pm mst - fans can catch all the action on TSN+.

For fans that want to party with the Roughnecks all winter long, season tickets are on sale now at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets!

