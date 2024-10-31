Meet the Team this Saturday

October 31, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Ottawa Black Bears News Release







The Ottawa Black Bears are holding their inaugural training camp this weekend, with the team set to hit the turf on Saturday, November 2nd. As we draw closer to the start of the season - less than a month away - it's time for the Black Bears to start their preseason training.

It won't be all business for the Black Bears on Saturday, however, as the team gears up to host its first ever Meet the Team event. Starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Bell Sensplex, fans can meet the team for autographs, photos, and a variety of fun activities on the turf. Also in attendance at Saturday's event will be Black Bears' mascot Cubby, who is eager to meet new fans. Face painting, games, and a Hot Stove interview are amongst the fun that is to be had as the team gets set to kick off the season. Attendance to Meet the Team will be free, for what is sure to be a can't-miss event.

