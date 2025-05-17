Caitlin Clark Delivers Historic Triple-Double in Season Debut!
May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Caitlin Clark made history on Opening Day
She recorded a triple-double (20 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) to lead the Indiana Fever to a dominant win.
She's now the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3 career triple-doubles (41 games)... and ties Candace Parker for 3rd-most all-time!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 17, 2025
- Fever Dominance in Opener a Product of Relentless Effort - Indiana Fever
- Sky Lose 58-93 in 2025 Season Opener in Indiana - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Open 2025 Season with Emphatic 93-58 Victory over Chicago Sky - Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces Fall to New York 92-78 in Season Opener - Las Vegas Aces
- Bonner Moves into Third Place on WNBA Career Scoring List in Fever Debut - Indiana Fever
- 2024 WNBA Champion New York Liberty Unveil Championship Ring - New York Liberty
- A Look Ahead at the 2025 Season - Seattle Storm
- Sky Open 2025 Regular Season on Road in Indiana - Chicago Sky
- Valkyries Open up Long-Awaited Golden State Era on Friday Night - Golden State Valkyries
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Fever Dominance in Opener a Product of Relentless Effort
- Indiana Fever Open 2025 Season with Emphatic 93-58 Victory over Chicago Sky
- Bonner Moves into Third Place on WNBA Career Scoring List in Fever Debut
- Indiana Fever Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
- Old National Bank Teams up with Indiana Fever as Official Bank Partner Starting with the 2025 Season