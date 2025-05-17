Caitlin Clark Delivers Historic Triple-Double in Season Debut!

May 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Caitlin Clark made history on Opening Day

She recorded a triple-double (20 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST) to lead the Indiana Fever to a dominant win.

She's now the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 3 career triple-doubles (41 games)... and ties Candace Parker for 3rd-most all-time!

