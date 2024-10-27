Bulls Take Down Ice Flyers
October 27, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers' early season struggles continued Saturday night with the team falling to the visiting Birmingham Bulls with a 5-2 final in front of a crowd of 4,602 at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Here's a quick recap of how the game unfolded:
1st Period
Cameron Cook started the scoring for the Ice Flyers with an assist by Matt Wiesner at with 9:25 on the clock.
The Bulls quickly answered with a goal from Kyler Mathews, assisted by Drake Glover and Carson Rose, with 7:37 left in the 1st.
2nd Period
Carson Rose took the lead for the Bulls early in the second period with an unassisted goal with 16:59 on the clock.
Rose found the back of the net again with an assist from Nikita Koyzrev shortly after extending the Bulls lead to 3-1.
MacGregor Sinclair brought the Bulls' lead to 4-1 with an assist from Arkhip Ledziankou with 3:03 left in the period.
3rd Period
Matt Wiesner added a boost to the Ice Flyers with a goal assisted by Tim Faulkner and Shane Bull four minutes into the period bringing the score to 2-4.
Kolten Olynek hit on an empty net with :41 seconds left in the game securing the Bulls 5-2 win.
What's Next?
Next Game: Friday, November 1 at Roanoke
Next Home Game: Friday, November 8 for Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Kia Autosport of Pensacola.
• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...
SPHL Stories from October 27, 2024
- Bulls Take Down Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Dawgs Prevail in Clutch 4-3 Road OT Win at Peoria - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.