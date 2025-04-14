Bulls Return Home to Host Yankees Triple-A Affiliate this Week

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 15 to begin a six-game homestand versus Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees.

Tuesday, April 1 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

First Pitch: 11:05am

Gates Open: 9:30am

Game Sponsor: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Education Day: Education Day at the DBAP provides elementary, middle, and high school students the unique opportunity to learn outside of a classroom setting with numerous education and interactive learning stations throughout the concourse to enhance the experience.

Jackie Robinson Day: The Bulls celebrate Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier in 1947 on Jackie Robinson Day

Wednesday, April 2 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

 Thursday, April 3 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve and lawn sections. For more information on Bark in the Park, please click here.

Dollar Dog Thursday: Fans can once again enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2025.

Throwback Thursday: The Bulls pay tribute to their longstanding partnership with the Tampa Bay Rays by wearing their Throwback Thursday jerseys and hats

Friday, April 4 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Pulmuone

Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMérieux!

Saturday, April 5 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

First Pitch: 6:35pm

Gates Open: 5:30pm

Game Sponsor: Alpaca Chicken

Copa de la Diversion: The Bulls host their first of three Copa de la Diversion games, a celebration of Latin American and Hispanic culture

Champ The Bat Dog presented by Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets: See Ripken's little brother Champ continue Ripken's legacy by fetching bats at the DBAP

Sunday, April 6 vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Gates Open: 3:00pm

Game Sponsors: Sour Patch Kids and Braswell Family Farms

Pre-Game Easter Egg Hunt : The first 500 kids to register will be able to participate in a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt at the DBAP, included with game ticket. Click here to register.

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids 12 and under get to run the same bases as Bulls players after the game thanks to Nature's Twist.

Blue Monster Appearance: Wool E. Bull's frenemy the Blue Monster is scheduled to be in attendance at the DBAP.

Tickets for all 2025 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

