Syracuse Mets Lighting Stadium Blue Tonight to Honor Anniversary of Heroes Deaths

April 14, 2025 - International League (IL)

SYRACUSE, NY - In remembrance of Syracuse Police Department Officer Michael Jensen and Onondaga County Sherriff's Officer Lieutenant Michael Hoosock, the Syracuse Mets are lighting NBT Bank Stadium blue tonight, April 14th, on the one-year anniversary of the tragic passing of these Central New York community heroes.

"It is important to remember Officer Jensen and Lieutenant Hoosock on this one-year anniversary of them paying the ultimate sacrifice for our community," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol. "We are going Blue tonight at the stadium to honor them and all our first responders who put their lives on the line every day for our community. We are keeping all these first responders and their families in our prayers."

